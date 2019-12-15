        <
          With 16.8 yards of separation, Cowboys' Tavon Austin scores 59-yard TD

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Before coming to the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Tavon Austin spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He probably hasn't had an easier touchdown and it had to feel good coming against his former team.

          It took some Dak Prescott magic first, but it was easy once the Dallas quarterback's pass was launched in the air. On second-and-9, Prescott had to elude an unblocked Dante Fowler Jr. off the quarterback's right side. Once he did that, he spotted a wide-open Austin on the left side of the field and the receiver was able to jog the final 35 yards for the 59-yard touchdown that gave Dallas a 14-7 lead in the second quarter Sunday.

          Austin had 16.8 yards of separation on the touchdown, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the most separation on a receiving touchdown this season.

          Also, the touchdown was Austin's first receiving score of the season. He had 22 receiving yards combined in his past seven games.

          In the first quarter, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten scored on a 19-yard touchdown. Witten now has the second-most career touchdown receptions (72) in Cowboys history, passing Bob Hayes (71), per ESPN Stats & Information. Witten is one touchdown reception shy of tying Dez Bryant (73) for the most in franchise history.

