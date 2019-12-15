DETROIT -- After Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett notched sack No. 16.5 for the season in Sunday's 38-17 win against the Detroit Lions to tie Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record, coach Bruce Arians was asked about Barrett's status as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"He ain't going anywhere," Arians said of Barrett, who continues to lead the NFL in sacks in his first season as a full-time starter and is poised for a big payout this spring.

Arians had less-promising news about wide receiver Chris Godwin though. He left the game with a hamstring injury after finishing with 121 receiving yards.

"It doesn't look good," said Arians, whose team has already had to absorb the loss of Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans -- likely for the whole season. Donovan Smith also missed the game Sunday with an ankle and knee injury, ending his streak of consecutive starts at the left tackle position at 77 games.

A source told ESPN that the Bucs will wait a couple of days to have an MRI performed on Godwin, as they feel that's generally when the best reading is obtained.

"It was so tough, man. It's tough," quarterback Jameis Winston said of losing Godwin. "Losing Mike last week was really tough for me. Because he's such an amazing player. The same thing for Chris. But that's football and I know Chris is gonna do whatever he needs to do to try to get back. If he can't make it back, I'm just grateful for both of those guys and the effort that they put in since OTAs. But we've gotta continue to find a way."

There's a possibility Smith could return this week. Arians said he was "close" to playing Sunday. "Ali [Marpet] bull-rushed him, and he couldn't handle it so that was it," Arians said.

As for Barrett, he was elated to hear praise from Arians.

"I love that he said that. I want to be there. That's my goal," said Barrett, who had just two offers this offseason -- a one-year deal with the Bucs for $4 million and a two-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals that was rescinded due to concern over a shoulder issue. "It just worked out perfectly for me. I can't be more blessed. It's God's plan. I wouldn't have been here if it was my plan. I'm just happy the Bucs gave me a chance. I made the most out of that chance. ... I'm just happy. I'm grateful and very appreciative."

Barrett became only the second Bucs player after Jason Pierre-Paul to record double-digit sacks in a single season since Simeon Rice in 2005, but the team has 19 players set to become unrestricted free agents in 2020, including Winston, along with creating some financial hurdles.

As for the record, Barrett said, "Sapp did a lot in the NFL, for the Bucs. [He] helped me out at the pass-rush summit, taught me a couple moves and how to do some stuff, so it's amazing to be etched in stone next to him. But I said my goal is to be solo so that's what I'm going for next week."

When asked if he'd heard anything from Sapp yet, Barrett said, "I haven't heard anything yet." He then chuckled, "But I'll hear from him next week though."