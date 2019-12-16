GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray now has something that Baker Mayfield doesn't: bragging rights.

Both won Heisman Trophies. Both went No. 1 in the NFL draft. But on Sunday, Murray, the Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback, gave himself a leg-up on Mayfield, his former University of Oklahoma teammate and close friend, with a 38-24 win at State Farm Stadium.

On Wednesday, Murray was asked if this game was important for bragging rights over Mayfield.

"Yeah," Murray said. "For sure."

Then Murray went out Sunday and outplayed Baker in their first NFL meeting. Though Mayfield threw for more yards, Murray was more efficient.

Murray threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 19-for-25 passing. Mayfield threw for 247 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 30-for-43 passing.

But where Murray really outshined Mayfield was with his feet.

Murray finished Sunday's game with 58 rushing yards on seven carries, including a dazzling 35-yard run late in the first quarter. On a called designed run, Murray took off downfield to his left then cut back across the field right, covering 71.04 yards in total, according to NFL NextGenStats. The play was Murray's longest run of the season.

Murray orchestrated the Cardinals' best offensive performance of the season, which was anchored by a record-setting day by running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake set a career high with 137 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 22 carries. It was the first game of his career with multiple rushing touchdowns. He's the first Cardinals player with four rushing touchdowns in a game since Ronald Moore on Dec. 5, 1993.

Drake, was who was traded to Arizona by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28, had as many rushing touchdowns Sunday as the Dolphins have had all season. He also experienced his first win since the Miami Miracle -- a span of 14 consecutive losses, which was the longest active streak for an individual player. He lost his last eight games with the Dolphins and first six with the Cardinals.