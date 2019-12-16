        <
        >

          Bills give Sean McDermott second playoff berth of first 3 seasons

          play
          Allen finds Kroft in fourth for Bills lead (0:24)

          Josh Allen finds Tyler Kroft open in the end zone as the Bills take the lead early in the fourth quarter over the Steelers. (0:24)

          11:33 PM ET
          • Marcel Louis-JacquesESPN

          PITTSBURGH -- For just the second time in the past 20 years, the Buffalo Bills are playoff-bound.

          The Bills secured at least an AFC Wild Card berth Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking coach Sean McDermott's second playoff berth in his three seasons in Buffalo -- joining Wade Phillips and Lou Saban as the only Bills coaches to do so.

          After missing the playoffs for 17 straight seasons from 2000 to 2016, the Bills' accomplishment represents a significant shift in the direction of a once-floundering franchise.

          "I think we've moved that needle drastically since we've got here and in the entire building," McDermott said before the game. "It's been a long time since this organization has been in a position like this, this late in the season, and we don't take it lightly."

          Sunday's win also gave Buffalo its first 10-win season since its 11-5 campaign under Phillips in 1999, which was the longest active drought in the NFL.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices