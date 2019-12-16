HOUSTON -- Defensive end J.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle in Week 8, but the Houston Texans aren't ruling out the chance that he could return this season.

On Monday, head coach Bill O'Brien was asked whether "Watt has made enough progress to be considered to come back" this season.

"I'm going to tell you that J.J. is working very very hard," O'Brien said. "And he's certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he's working with in the training room. And we'll see how it goes."

Watt tore his pectoral muscle on Oct. 27 while tackling Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for a loss. He believed it would be a season-ending injury, tweeting after the game,"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve."

When Watt got hurt, he led the NFL in pressures and quarterback hits. Houston is currently ranked 26th in the NFL with 28 sacks this season.

Watt did not miss a game during his first five NFL seasons, but he finished the 2016 and '17 seasons on injured reserve. In 2016, Watt only played in three games before undergoing season-ending back surgery. The following year, Watt broke his leg in Week 5.

In 2018, Watt played in all 16 regular-season games, finishing the season with 16 sacks, which ranked second in the NFL.

The Texans can designate one more player to return from injured reserve. Houston also added tight end Jordan Thomas before hosting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 to the active roster after he started the season on injured reserve with a rib injury.

This season, Watt has four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Watt has two years left on the contract he signed in 2014, but has no guaranteed money left on the deal after this season. Watt is set to make $15.5 million next season and $17.5 million in 2021.