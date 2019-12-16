Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has carved up defenses all season long and is on pace for 1,000 yards rushing and a 100 passer rating. (0:48)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson topped all players in this year's Pro Bowl fan voting.

Jackson, the favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player, received 704,699 votes, nearly 165,000 more than any other player. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished second with 539,768 votes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was third with 468,838 in the voting, which ended last week.

In his first full season as a starting quarterback, Jackson leads the NFL with 33 touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for quarterbacks with 1,103 yards.

Jackson was among the seven Ravens who led their positions in the fan voting, joining tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Tuesday.