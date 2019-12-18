The Baltimore Ravens lead the NFL with 12 selections to the 2020 Pro Bowl followed by the the New Orleans Saints (seven) and Kansas City Chiefs (six).

The game will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 26. Here is every selection for the 2020 game along with analysis from NFL Nation reporters. Players' career Pro Bowls are denoted in parentheses.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE

NO | NYG | NYJ | OAK | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: Tre'Davious White (1)

Stephon Gilmore is widely thought of as the best cornerback in the NFL -- but another corner in Gilmore's division is giving him a run for his money. White is tied with Gilmore for the league's lead with six interceptions and anchors an elite Bills pass defense, shadowing opponents' top receiver each week. His accomplishments this season include holding Odell Beckham Jr. to five catches on 12 targets and intercepting two passes against the Bills' win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Did you know? White is one of four cornerbacks to play more than 50% of his team's defensive snaps without giving up a touchdown. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Pro Bowlers: None.

The Dolphins' best chance likely was receiver DeVante Parker, who has 954 yards and eight touchdowns -- both career highs. But he went up against stacked AFC receiver competition. Special-teams ace Walt Aikens could have been another contender. Cornerback Xavien Howard -- the team's only initial Pro Bowler in 2018 -- battled injuries all season. Plus, the Dolphins traded away Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil this summer, both of whom made the Pro Bowl with their new team this year.

Did you know? This ends Miami's 21-year streak with a defensive player in the Pro Bowl, assuming no one makes it as an alternate. Miami has had at least one representative in the Pro Bowl in all but two of the team's 54-year history before this season. -- Cameron Wolfe

Pro Bowlers: Stephon Gilmore, CB (3), Dont'a Hightower, LB (2), Matthew Slater, ST (8)

Gilmore is tied for the NFL lead with a career-high six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and 18 passes defensed. He is making a charge for Defensive Player of the Year. Hightower has 61 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown, and his selection shows the respect he has earned from his peers because much of what he does isn't on the stat sheet. And Slater leads the team with 10 special-teams tackles, often commanding double teams as a true impact player in the kicking game. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was passed over.

Did you know? Slater's eighth Pro Bowl nod as a special-teams player surpasses Steve Tasker (1987, 90-95) for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.-- Mike Reiss

Pro Bowlers: Jamal Adams, S (2)

This gives Adams more ammo at the bargaining table, as he likely will seek a new contract in the offseason. He has improved in his third season, especially as a blitzer. With 6.5 sacks, he needs only two to break the NFL record for defensive backs. He's still not an elite ballhawk (one interception), but his presence on the field raises the level of the defense. He missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and his absence was felt. Now the question becomes, will the Jets trade the two-time Pro Bowler in the offseason? None of his teammates came close to Pro Bowl consideration.

Did you know? Before Adams, the last Jets draft pick to make multiple Pro Bowls was cornerback Darrelle Revis, who drafted in 2007 and selected five times as a Jet. -Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Lamar Jackson, QB (1); Patrick Ricard, FB (1); Mark Ingram, RB (3); Mark Andrews, TE (1); Ronnie Stanley, OT (1); Marshal Yanda, G (8); Marlon Humphrey, CB (1); Marcus Peters, CB (3); Earl Thomas, S (7); Matthew Judon, OLB (1); Morgan Cox, LS (3); and Justin Tucker, K (3)

The Ravens (12-2), who own the NFL's best record, tied an NFL record with 12 players selected to the Pro Bowl. That also set a franchise record for Baltimore, which never had sent more than eight players to the Pro Bowl. Jackson ended the Ravens' 23-year drought without a Pro Bowl quarterback, the second-longest streak behind the Miami Dolphins. He became the first Baltimore quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl since Vinny Testaverde in 1996. Including Jackson, five of the Ravens' first-time selections are 25 years or younger: Ricard, Andrews, Stanley and Humphrey. Yanda moves into fourth all-time in Ravens history for the most Pro Bowl selections with eight, ranking only behind three Hall of Fame players in Ray Lewis (13 Pro Bowl selections), Jonathan Ogden (11) and Ed Reed (nine).

Did you know? For a franchise long defined by defense, the Ravens had six players selected from an offense that is scoring an NFL-high 33.7 points per game. The Ravens previously had never sent more than four offensive players to a Pro Bowl. In fact, this franchise hadn't had multiple offensive players chosen in 16 of its 23 years of existence. -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowlers: Geno Atkins, DT (8)

For the second straight year, Atkins is Cincinnati's lone selection and extends the franchise's streak of Pro Bowlers to nine straight years. Atkins tallied 4.5 sacks in the first 14 games of the season and is projected to be his lowest total since 2014. He made the Pro Bowl that season as well. Despite the similarities, this year's pick is a bit surprising. Atkins is ranked 23rd among defensive tackles in Pass Rush Win Rate at 6.7 percent (ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats). Last year, Atkins was ranked third in the same category.

Did you know? Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert remains the most recent Cincinnati draftee who has represented the franchise in the Pro Bowl. The Bengals selected Eifert in the first round of the 2013 draft. His only Pro Bowl appearance was 2015. -- Ben Baby

Pro Bowlers: Nick Chubb, RB (1); Jarvis Landry, WR (5)

Chubb has been among the few bright spots for the Browns amidst this otherwise disappointing season. With two games remaining, Chubb has 1,408 rushing yards; among Cleveland running backs of the past, only legend Jim Brown has rushed for more. Chubb tops the NFL in rushing yards, and is also the only back averaging more than 100 yards per game. In Chubb and his wingman, Kareem Hunt, the Browns boast a running back tandem that should be elite for years to come. Landry, meanwhile, is headed to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads the Browns in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,018) and receiving TDs (five).

Did you know? Chubb already has 11 100-yard rushing games in his career, tying Jim Brown for the most by a Browns player in his first two seasons. --Jake Trotter

Pro Bowlers: Cam Heyward, DT (2), Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, (1), T.J. Watt, OLB (1), David DeCastro, G (5), Maurkice Pouncey, C (8)

With five selections to the 2020 Pro Bowl, the Steelers have had five or more players named to rosters in the last four Pro Bowls. As one of the most defensively dominant teams in the league, it's no surprise the Steelers had more defensive players (3) selected than offensive players (2). Watt is in the midst of a season that could put him in contention for more postseason awards: 13 sacks, six forced fumbles and 31 quarterback hits. It's his first selection to the Pro Bowl roster. After the early season trade sending him from Miami to Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick had a breakout season leading to his first Pro Bowl selection with a team-high five interceptions, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Did you know? This is the first season since 2010 the Steelers haven't had an offensive skill player selected to the Pro Bowl roster. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Deshaun Watson, QB (2); DeAndre Hopkins, WR (4); Laremy Tunsil, LT (1)

The Texans' offense ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per game, and their Pro Bowl selections reflect that success. Watson has had an MVP-caliber season in Houston this year -- he is tied for fourth in the NFL with 26 touchdowns. Hopkins is going to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and already has 99 catches, second in the NFL. Just before the season started, the Texans traded for Tunsil -- and it was a high price that included two first-round picks -- in the hopes he could protect Watson and make a difference for this offense. This season, Houston ranks fifth in team pass block win rate.

Did you know? Tunsil is the first offensive lineman since Duane Brown in 2014 to make the Pro Bowl for the Texans and only the third in franchise history. -- Sarah Barshop

Pro Bowler: Quenton Nelson, G (2); Darius Leonard, LB (1)

Leonard, a Pro Bowl snub despite leading the NFL in tackles as a rookie in 2018, leads the Colts in tackles with 104. He joins Chicago Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher as the only two players to have at least 10 sacks and five interceptions in their first two seasons. Leonard had his first NFL score when he returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 14. Nelson, the enforcer on the offensive line for the Colts, has won 321 of his pass-block battles, second only to Jacksonville's Andrew Norwell's 348 among guards in the AFC. Nelson has given up only two sacks this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He has not missed a snap in his two seasons in the NFL

Did you know? Nelson is the fourth Colt in team history to be named to the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons. Quarterback Andrew Luck, running backs Edgerrin James and Marshall Faulk and fullback Alan Ameche are the others. -- Mike Wells

Pro Bowlers: Calais Campbell, DE (5)

Campbell is making his third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and fifth in the last six seasons. He's not playing at the same level he has the past two seasons, but he's battling a nagging back injury that has limited him in practice the past several weeks. Still, he's had a solid season: 6.5 sacks, 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Campbell's best game of the season came in Week 3 against Tennessee when he sacked Titans QB Marcus Mariota three times and recorded four tackles for loss. Five other players were named Pro Bowl alternates: K Josh Lambo (first alternate), RB Leonard Fournette (second alternate), DE Josh Allen (second alternate), P Logan Cooke (third alternate), and WR DJ Chark Jr. (third alternate).

Did you know? Campbell has been remarkably consistent over his 12 year: He's recorded at least five sacks in 11 consecutive season, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. He's had at least 6.5 in the last four. -- Michael DiRocco

Pro Bowlers: Brett Kern, Punter, (3); Derrick Henry, RB, (1)

Henry was voted to his first Pro Bowl after a five-game stretch where he rushed for 685 yards and seven touchdowns. His blend of size and open field speed was on display in touchdown runs of 68 yards and 74 yards during the stretch. Henry's 1,329 rushing yards is second in the NFL.

Did you know? Kern is set to take part in his third consecutive Pro Bowl. He is the only punter to have two pass attempts and a rushing attempt this season. Kern's 13 punts downed inside the opponent's 10-yard line are the second most in the NFL. --Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Pro Bowler: Von Miller, LB (8)

With a 5-9 record it's no surprise Miller is the only Pro Bowl selection from the Broncos. Since 1980, the fewest Pro Bowl selections the Broncos have had is two, in 2017 (Miller and Aqib Talib) and in 2010 (Champ Bailey and Brandon Lloyd). Miller, who has battled a knee sprain of late, needs three sacks over the Broncos' last two games to finish with at least 10 for the eighth time in his career. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a second alternate while safety Kareem Jackson and returner Diontae Spencer are third alternates. Jackson is suspended for the last two games of the regular season due to a September DUI arrest, but could play in the Pro Bowl if he becomes an injury replacement.

Did you know? Miller is now the fourth player in franchise history to be named to at least eight Pro Bowls. Hall of Famer John Elway, Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and Steve Atwater are the others. -- Jeff Legwold

NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ Chris Berman and Tom Jackson recap the weekend's games with extended highlights and analysis. The show will stream live at 7:30 p.m. ET each Sunday during the 2019 season and will be available on demand each week until late Wednesday night. Watch on ESPN+

Pro Bowlers: Frank Clark, DE (1); Mecole Hardman, KR (1); Tyreek Hill, WR (4); Chris Jones, DT (1); Travis Kelce, TE (5); Patrick Mahomes, QB (2)

Their numbers are down from 2018 but Mahomes, Kelce and Hill are still among the best at their positions. Mahomes is No. 2 in QBR at 76.7 with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is third in average yards per game at 300.5. Kelce leads all tight ends with 86 catches and 1,131 yards. Hill missed four games because of injuries but still is three off the league-leader's pace with seven TDs. Hardman is second in the AFC in punt return average. The selections of Jones and Clark are more surprising since neither are in the top 30 in sacks.

Did you know? The Chiefs have had at least four Pro Bowl selections every year starting in 2012, when despite a 2-14 record they still had six players selected. -- Adam Teicher

Pro Bowlers: Keenan Allen, WR (3), Joey Bosa, DE (2)

Allen enters Week 16 with 90 catches for 1,046 yards and five touchdowns. The Cal product eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight year and for the fourth time in his career. Bosa heads into Sunday's contest against the Oakland Raiders ranked second in the AFC with 10.5 sacks. Bosa also is third among all defensive ends in the NFL and second in the AFC with 60 total tackles, and recorded 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble. Melvin Ingram was named a first alternate at defensive end and Derek Watt garnered first alternate on special teams and second alternate at fullback.

Did you know? The 2019 season marked the third time in his four-year career that Bosa posted 10 or more sacks. -- Eric D. Williams

Pro Bowlers: Rodney Hudson, C, (3); Trent Brown, RT (1)

A year after being shut out in the initial announcement of Pro Bowlers in Jon Gruden's first year back in Oakland, the Raiders' offensive line was featured in Hudson, seen as one of the most cerebral centers in the game and the massive Brown, who is 6 feet 8, 380 pounds. Hudson has not been charged with giving up a sack this season on 432 pass-blocking situations, and is Pro Football Focus' No. 1-rated center. Brown, meanwhile, has missed three games because of injury and has surrendered one sack in 326 pass-blocking snaps.

Did you know? The Raiders' offensive line has surrendered 24 sacks this season, tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL, and they are one of five teams to not give up a sack in four games. As such, left guard Richie Incognito is an alternate, as are fullback Alec Ingold, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: Tyron Smith, OT (7); Zack Martin, OG (6); Travis Frederick, C (5); Ezekiel Elliott, RB (3)

The Cowboys' line has the reputation of being one of the best -- if not the best -- in the NFL, but that doesn't mean Smith, Martin and Frederick earned the honor on reputation alone. Smith and Martin have battled a number of injuries this season but have helped an offense be No. 1 in terms of yards. Frederick's selection is particularly noteworthy because he missed last season because of an auto-immune disease. His selection is a sign his peers respect his game, but Frederick has said he has work to do to get back his expectation. Elliott is fifth in the NFL in rushing and third in the NFC, going over 1,000 yards for the third time in four seasons. Dak Prescott is second in the league in passing yards and has a career high in touchdown passes (26) but was not picked for his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Did you know? Smith's seventh consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl is tied for the third-longest streak in Cowboys history. The only players with more consecutive selections to the all-star game in team history are Hall of Famers Bob Lilly (10), Mel Renfro (10) and Randy White (nine). -- Todd Archer

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Pro Bowlers: None. Punter Riley Dixon is second alternate. Running back Saquon Barkley is fourth alternate.

Barkley's season was derailed by an ankle injury. The rest of their playmakers were in and out of the lineup and the defense, well, they don't have anyone at that Pro Bowl level. Outside linebacker Markus Golden (9.0 sacks) was their best bet but he didn't stand a chance at a very difficult position. The Giants best and most consistent player this season has been Dixon, which the Pro Bowl selection process proved.

Did you know? The Giants are likely to be shut out of the Pro Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season after they didn't have a single player in the top 10 of the fan voting at their position this year. -- Jordan Raanan

Pro Bowlers: Brandon Brooks, G (3); Zach Ertz, TE (3); Jason Kelce, C (3); Fletcher Cox, DT (5); Rick Lovato, LS (1)

Two-fifths of the Eagles' offensive line made the list, and there's a strong case to be made that RT Lane Johnson should have been honored as well. That's three consecutive Pro Bowl selections for Brooks, who has developed into the best right guard in the game while providing inspiration to countless people thanks to his openness about his dealings with anxiety. Ertz is second among tight ends with 84 catches, behind only Kansas City's Travis Kelce. Cox made it in part on reputation, as he's having a down year by his standards coming off foot surgery. Lovato has been as steady as it gets since taking over for Jon Dorenbos in 2017.

Did you know? Ertz is one of only three players to produce 70-plus catches and 800-plus receiving yards in each of the last five seasons, along with DeAndre Hopkins and Kelce. -- Tim McManus

Pro Bowlers: Tress Way, P (1); Brandon Scherff, G (3)

Way, named a starter, has been the Redskins most consistent player this season and leads the NFL with a 49.37 average; he's fourth in net yards at 43.63. The Redskins have the second highest percentage of three-and-outs so Way often is punting in bad situations. Still, in the past three years combined, he's had the second most punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Scherff, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an elbow and shoulder injury, made it for the third consecutive season. He helped the Redskins rank fifth in yards per carry. Scherff, a reserve, is a pending free agent. Safety Landon Collins, who excelled vs. the run, was a first alternate. End Matt Ioannidis, a fourth alternate, leads Washington with 8.5 sacks.

Did you know? The Redskins haven't had a punter named to the Pro Bowl since Matt Turk in 1998. Way also becomes the first Redskins Pro Bowler since 2012 who wasn't drafted or signed out of college by the team. Their last seven Pro Bowlers all had been original draft picks. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Khalil Mack, OLB (5); Eddie Jackson, FS (2); Cordarrelle Patterson, ST (3)

Mack's had a relatively quiet year for the Bears (7-7) by his lofty standards, but the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year leads the defense with 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles -- fourth-best in the NFL and third-best in the NFC. Jackson's numbers have also fallen off since last season, but he's had two games with 10 or more tackles and intercepted a pass late to seal Chicago's victory at Detroit. Patterson was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November and contributes in nearly every phase. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Kyle Fuller and return specialist Tarik Cohen were voted alternates.

Did you know? Patterson leads the NFL with 799 kickoff return yards and is second in the NFL with a 29.6 kick return average. Patterson notched his seventh career kickoff return touchdown against the Saints in Week 7. -- Jeff Dickerson

Pro Bowlers: Darius Slay, CB (3)

Slay continues to be one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL -- and a player who teams largely stayed away from throwing at the second half of the season. He didn't have the season he did in 2017 or 2018 but he still came up with big plays at critical times, including a game-sealing interception against the Chargers in Week 2. He has two interceptions and 10 passes defended this season.

Did you know? Slay is the first Lions player to make three straight Pro Bowls since Calvin Johnson made six straight from 2010 to 2015. Slay, Johnson and Ndamukong Suh are the only Lions to make three straight Pro Bowls this decade. Kenny Golladay was named a third alternate and Matthew Stafford, who is on injured reserve, was named a fifth alternate despite playing half the season. -- Michael Rothstein

Pro Bowlers: Aaron Rodgers, QB (8), David Bakhtiari, LT (2).

Rodgers is working on the second-longest interception-free streak of his career and while he hasn't played lights out, he -- along with first-year coach Matt LaFleur -- has won 11 games, and has the Packers back in the playoffs after a two-year absence. Bakhtiari has played better in years in which he didn't make the Pro Bowl and has a team-high 12 penalties (including six holds) this year, but he's still one of the premier left tackles in the game. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that neither of the Smiths - sack leader Preston nor pressure leader Za'Darius were voted in. Preston has a team-high 11.5 sacks (including six on third downs) while Za'Darius (with 10 sacks) has an NFL-high 19 quarterback hits.

Did you know? The Packers had two first-alternates, Za'Darius Smith and kicker Mason Crosby (who has missed just once this season). Eight other players were alternates but not first at their position: OLB Preston Smith, CB Jaire Alexander, WR Davante Adams, FB Danny Vitale, RB Aaron Jones, NT Kenny Clark, C Corey Linsley and S Adrian Amos. -- Rob Demovsky

Pro Bowlers: Danielle Hunter, DE (2); Dalvin Cook, RB (1); Harrison Smith (5)

Hunter became the youngest player ever to reach 50 career sacks, notching 13.5 through 14 games and has the most total pressures by any defender this season. His 47.5 sacks are the third most in the league since the start of the 2016 season. Cook, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl, ranks third in yards from scrimmage (1,654) and rushing (1,135). Smith was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl after notching 80 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss and a sack on the season. His 11 passes defensed ranks third among NFL safeties.

Did you know? Cook is the eighth player in Vikings history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and the first since Adrian Peterson did so in 2015. The third-year rusher is just the fourth player in franchise history to score 13 or mush rushing TDs in a single season. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Julio Jones, WR (7); Grady Jarrett, DT (1)

It's no surprise Jones was selected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl as he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive season. Jones' 63 first downs are tied for third-most among all wide receivers, and he's posted five 100-yard games heading into Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville, including a season-high 152 yards on 10 catches in Week 8 against Seattle. Jarrett, now in his fifth season, finally got the recognition he deserved for being a disruptive force week in and week out. He is first on the team with 10 tackles for loss, tied for the team lead with 13 quarterback hits, and second on the team with 5.5 sacks. Both Jones and Jarrett were rewarded with lucrative contract extensions before the season.

Did you know? Tight end Austin Hooper, who was named to the Pro Bowl last season as a replacement for Zach Ertz, was informed he is a second alternate. Hooper ranked in the league's top five in receptions through the first half of this season with 52 catches, but a sprained MCL that caused him to miss three games in November probably kept him from getting the initial Pro Bowl nod alongside Jones and Jarrett. -- Vaughn McClure

NFL on ESPN+ Relive the NFL's greatest games, original series and more. Watch on ESPN+

Pro Bowlers (2): Christian McCaffrey, RB (1), Luke Kuechly, LB (7).

McCaffrey was an MVP candidate midway through the season and leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (2,121). He is 186 receiving yards shy of becoming the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. This was a no-brainer. Kuechly did what he always does: make plays. He ranks fourth among league leaders in tackles (131) and leads the Panthers in that category. He also has two interceptions. There are few if any better in terms of overall play at the position.

Did you know? The only year Kuechly didn't make the Pro Bowl was his rookie season (2012) when, after tape review, Panthers coaches credited him with a franchise-record 205 tackles. Kuechly was the first rookie to lead the NFL in that department since Patrick Willis in 2007. McCaffrey didn't make the Pro Bowl last season despite setting the single-season record for a running back with catches (107). -- David Newton

Pro Bowlers: Drew Brees, QB (13); Cameron Jordan, DE (5); Michael Thomas, WR (3); Terron Armstead, LT (2); CB Marshon Lattimore (2); K Wil Lutz (1); KR Deonte Harris (1).

The Saints are in some rare air. Brees is now tied for sixth place in NFL history with 13 Pro Bowl selections - showing the respect he has earned despite missing five games with a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Harris is the sixth undrafted rookie to make the Pro Bowl during the common draft era since 1967, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey is also on that list). Harris, from Division II Assumption College, leads the NFC with 9.9 yards per punt return, including a touchdown. The Saints also have a total of 11 alternates -- so maybe some snubs like LB Demario Davis, RT Ryan Ramczyk and P Thomas Morstead will wind up joining this group.

Did you know? This is the most Pro Bowlers the Saints have had selected to the initial roster. They wound up with a total of eight Pro Bowlers last year, including alternates. And they had seven, including alternates, in both 2009 and 2017. -- Mike Triplett

Pro Bowlers: Shaquil Barrett, LB; Mike Evans, WR; and Chris Godwin, WR

Barrett leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for most in a single season in franchise history. Evans joined Randy Moss this season as just the second player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons. His 1,157 receiving yards in 13 games are fourth-most in the NFL and his eight touchdowns are tied for fourth-most. Godwin's 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches are both second-most in the NFL.

Did you know?Evans and Godwin became the first pair of wide receivers on the same team to be named to the Pro Bowl since Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald in 2009. "It's always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl, but especially this year because I get to experience it with Chris," Evans said. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Chandler Jones, LB (3), Budda Baker, S (2).

Jones is currently second in the league in sacks with 15 but has been a disruptive force off the edge all season. Baker has been a constant on defense this season, which led to his first Pro Bowl nod as a safety after making it as a special-teamer in 2017. He has 125 tackles and is second in the NFL with 92 solo tackles.

Did you know? Special-teamer Dennis Gardeck was named an alternate, quite a feat for the former Division II standout who signed with the Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Also, quarterback Kyler Murray was named a Pro Bowl alternate in his rookie season, a reward for making the adjustment to the NFL, adding to his resume for rookie of the year. -- Josh Weinfuss

Pro Bowlers: Aaron Donald, DT (6); Jalen Ramsey, CB (3)

Donald may not be producing the numbers he did in 2018 when he finished with 20.5 sacks, but through an uneven Rams (8-6) season, he still has 11 sacks -- seventh in the league -- with two games remaining. The two-time defending NFL Defensive Player of the Year also has the best pass rush win rate among defensive tackles at 28 percent. Ramsey, who has played in 11 games between the Jaguars and Rams, has solidified his status as a premier lockdown corner who quarterbacks continuously avoid, perhaps evident by his lack of eye-popping statistics this season. Ramsey has two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

Did you know? Running back Todd Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was selected as an alternate despite a considerable drop-off in production. After rushing for more than 1,200 yards in each of the past two seasons and scoring a league-best 21 touchdowns in 2018, Gurley has rushed for 741 yards and has 12 total touchdowns, sixth in the league. -- Lindsey Thiry

Pro Bowlers: Richard Sherman, CB, (5), Kyle Juszczyk, FB, (4), George Kittle, TE, (2), Nick Bosa, DE (1)

The 49ers getting four Pro Bowlers comes as a bit of a surprise given success this season. It's no surprise Juszczyk and Kittle are going back as they rate as the best in the league at their respective positions. Bosa has made an instant impact as a rookie, helping ignite one of the league's most dominant defensive fronts. For Sherman, this represents a return to form after a full recovery from a torn Achilles. Beyond the four selections, DL Arik Armstead, DT DeForest Buckner, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Raheem Mostert, C Weston Richburg, T Joe Staley, DB Jimmie Ward and LB Fred Warner were selected as alternates. Armstead, Buckner, Mostert and Warner all had compelling cases for a bid, though the Niners won't care much if they're still playing meaningful games when the Pro Bowl takes place.

Did you know? Bosa is the first 49ers rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Eric Reid did it in 2014.-- Nick Wagoner

Pro Bowlers: Russell Wilson, QB (7); Bobby Wagner, LB (6)

Wilson is a no-brainer after playing at an MVP level for much of the season. He's third in touchdown passes with 28 (second in the NFC) with only five interceptions, good for the third-best TD/INT ratio (second in the NFC). He has the NFL's fifth-best passer rating at 109.3 (third in the NFC). And just as important as any individual stat, he's led the Seahawks to an 11-3 record, good enough for the NFC's No. 1 seed. Wagner is a similarly easy call with 139 tackles, one off the league lead, plus an interception and a pair of sacks.

Did you know? Wagner set the franchise's single-game record with 19 tackles in a loss to New Orleans in Week 3 and has since become the Seahawks' all-time leading tackler. He's now topped 100 tackles in each of his first eight seasons and his 1,053 career tackles are second-most in the NFL to Luke Kuechly's 1,079 since they entered the league together in 2012. -- Brady Henderson