LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy denied a rift exists with Mitchell Trubisky after the 25-year-old quarterback questioned elements of the offensive game plan in Sunday's 21-13 loss to Green Bay.

Speaking to reporters after the Packers game, Trubisky expressed regret over the offense's inability to more frequently move the pocket in order to change the quarterback's launch point to better neutralize Green Bay's pass rush and aid Chicago's offensive line.

Trubisky completed just 29 of 53 pass attempts for 334 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and was sacked three times. As a team, the Bears rushed for only 96 yards on 27 attempts (3.6 yards per carry).

"I thought we could have taken more pressure off [the offensive line] moving the pocket a little more and me getting out [of the pocket]," Trubisky said Sunday. "[The Packers' defensive front has] done a great job of [pressuring the quarterback] all year long, and that's what they hang their hat on. They did that today. We just have to continue to find ways to take pressure off our offensive line. With a good pass rush like that, continue to mix it up, whether it's with screens, running it, draws -- all that kind of stuff helps. But, yeah, credit to them. They're a good defense."

Trubisky was asked to clarify whether he was referring to the actual play designs as a method to better help the offensive line.

"Could've done a lot of stuff, yeah," Trubisky said.

Nagy, who calls the plays, chalked up Trubisky's comments to frustration stemming from a particularly galling defeat. By virtue of losing to Green Bay, coupled with Minnesota's victory over the Chargers, the Bears have officially been eliminated from the playoffs. The Bears have not reached the postseason in consecutive years since 2005-06.

"You guys are always catching us right after the game," Nagy said Monday. "And so there's a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better. So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone.

"So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably, if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture, but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

Nagy says the line of communication with Trubisky is open throughout games.

"We always are talking through trying to figure out, hey, do we like -- I mean, we did it right after the first series," Nagy said. "We saw some things that they were doing differently that we had to make an adjustment to. We communicated that with the whole team and made adjustments on the fly. I think for all of us, just the biggest thing is just trying to do it together and execute everything that's there. It's just, for whatever reason, it felt a little bit more [Sunday] with just the negative plays and just not staying ahead of the chains and then not scoring. Again, we couldn't get that run game going early on."

Trubisky's play has improved in recent weeks, but the former second overall pick currently ranks 23rd in passing yards (2,774), 27th in total QBR (43.6) and is tied for 19th in touchdown passes (17).

The Bears on Sunday night host the Kansas City Chiefs and reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted eight spots after Trubisky in 2017.