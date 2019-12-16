Patrick Mahomes tosses two touchdown passes as part of a 340-yard passing day in the snow as the Chiefs defeat the Broncos 23-3. (1:29)

On the same day the Kansas City Chiefs found out that defensive end Alex Okafor suffered a serious injury, the team claimed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Okafor tore a pectoral muscle during Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson. Okafor was injured while sacking Drew Lock. He immediately left the game and didn't return.

Suggs could help fill the void; however, league sources had told Schefter that Suggs would strongly consider not reporting to the claiming team if it was anyone other than the Baltimore Ravens. Sources told Anderson that Baltimore did not put a claim in on Suggs, believing it "wouldn't make sense," given the team is last in the waiver wire order.

Suggs, 37, played 16 seasons in Baltimore and made seven Pro Bowls.

He is owed just over $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season. But sources indicated that Suggs doesn't care about that money and just wants to return to Baltimore.

In his only season in Arizona, Suggs started 13 games for the Cardinals and had 5.5 sacks.

Okafor has five sacks this season, which ranks fourth on the Chiefs. Third on that list is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (5.5), but he is also done for the season after tearing a pectoral muscle last month.

Without Okafor, the Chiefs are down to three true defensive ends: Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Demone Harris. Clark is second on the Chiefs with six sacks; Kpassagnon is fifth with four. Harris recently joined the Chiefs off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Okafor has missed four games because of injuries. He didn't play in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts because of a hip injury. He then missed three games in November because of a high ankle sprain.

