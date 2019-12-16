Adam Schefter reports that the Saints, 49ers, Seahawks and Chiefs all put in a claim for Terrell Suggs, but since the Chiefs have the worst record of them all, they were awarded rights to him. (0:34)

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday claimed Terrell Suggs off waivers, and the veteran linebacker is expected to report to the AFC West champions, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Suggs' reporting status had come into question after he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Sources had told ESPN that Suggs would strongly consider not reporting to his new team if it was anywhere other than in Baltimore -- his home from 2003 to 2018. But with a 12-2 record, the Ravens have the NFL's lowest waiver claim, meaning every team had the chance to claim Suggs before them.

A source told Schefter that four teams ended up submitting claims for Suggs -- the New Orleans Saints, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Chiefs. Kansas City had the worst record of that group and was awarded him.

Baltimore did not put a claim in, believing it "wouldn't make sense," given the team was last in the waiver wire order, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

As a result, Suggs is headed to Kansas City, which already has clinched the division and remains in the hunt for a first-round bye but lost a key member of its defense over the weekend when defensive end Alex Okafor tore a pectoral muscle in the team's win against the Denver Broncos, a source told Anderson.

Okafor has five sacks this season, which ranks fourth on the Chiefs. Third on that list is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (5.5), but he is also done for the season after tearing his pectoral muscle last month.

Without Okafor, the Chiefs are down to three true defensive ends: Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Demone Harris. Clark is second on the Chiefs with six sacks; Kpassagnon is fifth with four. Harris recently joined the Chiefs off the Ravens' practice squad.

Suggs could help fill that void.

The 37-year-old Suggs had 5½ sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick's total to 138 sacks for his career. He needs two more sacks to pass Jason Taylor for seventh most since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Suggs is owed just over $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Information from ESPN's Adam Teicher and The Associated Press was used in this report.