Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

The league announced the suspension Monday, one day after Gordon appeared in his fifth game this season with the Seahawks.

This marks Gordon's sixth suspension since the 2013 season and the fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Gordon, 28, missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, and also was suspended last December for violating terms of his reinstatement, missing the final three games of the season with the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon last month after the former Pro Bowler was waived by New England. He has seven catches for 139 yards with Seattle, including a 58-yard reception in Sunday's 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who was excited about Seattle's acquisition of Gordon last month, is slated to address reporters at his regularly scheduled Monday news conference at 6 p.m. ET.