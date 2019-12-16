Former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was claimed on waivers Monday by the New Orleans Saints, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins was expected to join a playoff-bound team and will do so with the Saints, who enter Monday night's game against the Colts at 10-3 and in first place in the NFC South.

Since New Orleans has yet to play its Week 15 game, the Jenkins claim won't be made official until Tuesday, the source told Schefter.

The Giants waived Jenkins on Friday, two days after he made an inappropriate remark to a fan on Twitter. Jenkins called a critical fan a "retard" when taking exception to questioning about why the stats Jenkins was using to showcase his effectiveness weren't contributing to victories.

Jenkins said Thursday that the usage of the word was "slang" that is "just part of my culture."

Giants coach Pat Shurmur met with Jenkins on Wednesday and said in a statement Friday that Jenkins' refusal to admit that what he did was wrong led to his release.

The Saints will owe Jenkins two weeks of salary at $597,000 per week -- just under $1.2 million for the remainder of this season, along with a 2020 contract that is scheduled to pay him $11.25 million.

New Orleans' defense has taken several significant hits due to injury in the past week. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Marcus Davenport were placed on injured reserve. And in the secondary, safety Vonn Bell and cornerbacks Patrick Robinson and Johnson Bademosi were previously ruled out for Monday night's game.