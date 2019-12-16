Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, was active for Monday night's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hilton, 30, had missed five of the Colts' past six games because of injury. He has 35 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

He was limited in practice on Friday but did not practice Saturday, and Colts coach Frank Reich said he would be a game-time decision.

Hilton missed three weeks with the calf injury, then returned in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, catching two passes for 54 yards.

But he aggravated the injury and missed games against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, both losses.