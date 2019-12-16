FRISCO, Texas -- In the first quarter of Sunday's 44-21 win against the Los Angeles Rams, Fox analyst Troy Aikman said Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a "hairline fracture on the top of his index finger." However, a source told ESPN that the quarterback does not have a fracture.

Speaking Monday, coach Jason Garrett did not confirm whether Prescott does or does not have a fracture of his right index finger.

"I don't want to get into the medical part of it," Garrett said. "I do know he has a little injury to his index finger. Again, he works through it and does what he needs to do."

Prescott suffered the injury in the Cowboys' loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5 but did not miss a day of practice last week. He had the finger taped during practice and had tape on the finger to start the Rams game but took it off after the first quarter.

Prescott completed 15 of 23 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Speaking to the challenges of a quarterback playing with a finger injury, Garrett said, "I never had a hairline fracture in my finger to throw, but I think a lot of quarterbacks have jammed fingers and they dealt with different things. It's hard, obviously. Having the ball in your hand and feeling good is a big part of throwing the ball well.

"Dak's a tough guy. Dak's a physically tough guy. Dak's a mentally tough guy, so whatever he's dealing with, [he] hasn't let a lot of people know about it. He goes out and does his job, and he was able to do that again [Sunday]."