ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions are not for sale.

Lions team president Rod Wood reiterated Tuesday during a meeting with a small group of reporters that the plans for the franchise are to remain in the Ford family, responding to a local media report that said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had interest in buying the team.

"We've been approached about interest in buying the team, but there's been no serious discussions," Wood said. "And the Ford family plans to own the team and there's [succession] plans in place."

Wood declined to say Tuesday what those plans were for future team ownership beyond 94-year-old Martha Ford, who took over ownership duties after her husband's death in 2014.

Her four children, Sheila Ford Hamp, William Clay Ford Jr., Martha Ford Morse and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, are all vice chairs of the team and make up the club's board of directors.

When William Clay Ford Sr. was running the team, Ford Jr. had a larger say in decisions around the team. In recent years, since Martha Ford took over, Ford Hamp has taken a larger role within the organization, including serving on the NFL Super Bowl and Major Events Committee.

Martha Ford has been in attendance at almost every game, at home and on the road, since taking over ownership of the franchise -- often with other family members, including Ford Hamp.