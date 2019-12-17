        <
        >

          Cowboys sign veteran LB Malcolm Smith to shore up depth

          4:12 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          FRISCO, Texas -- With injuries at the position that could leave them compromised for the final two games, the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday signed veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith, sources told ESPN.

          Smith and veteran Ray-Ray Armstrong both worked out for the Cowboys, with the team concerned about its depth with Leighton Vander Esch likely to miss his fifth straight game with a neck injury, rookie Luke Gifford needing surgery to repair a fractured forearm and Joe Thomas battling a knee injury.

          Sean Lee is working through pectoral and thigh injuries and did not practice last week and could follow a similar plan leading into this week's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

          Smith, 30, has a history with passing game coordinator Kris Richard from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. He was MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII and has started 102 games for four teams in his career. He played in two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season before his release in November.

          He is the second player the Cowboys have acquired in-season who had ties to Richard from Seattle. The Cowboys acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett in a trade with the New England Patriots in October.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices