CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has confirmed what many expected regarding the fate of his season.

In an interview with the team's website, Green said he will probably not play in Cincinnati's final two games this season.

Green hasn't played for the Bengals this season. On Monday, he went to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to see Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist. Green said Anderson told him that the ankle injury will not prevent him from going through a normal offseason or hinder his long-term outlook.

"I never thought it would be that bad that I could never play at a high level," Green told Bengals.com. "Just hearing him saying it made me feel a lot better."

In the first practice of the preseason, Green tore multiple ligaments in his left ankle. Green had surgery in July but still experienced swelling as he attempted to return to the field.

Green said there were no setbacks regarding his recovery and Monday's trip to Green Bay was a scheduled visit.

"[Anderson] liked the way it looked," Green told the team's website.