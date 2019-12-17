ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended for the final two games of the season for a violation of the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

Jackson's suspension begins immediately.

"Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19. He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization,'' the Broncos said in a statement. "There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.''

Jackson was arrested Sept. 19, four days after the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears, in Denver County. He made a court appearance Monday, entering a formal plea of "driving while ability impaired." He was given probation and a sentence of community service. The formal notification of the suspension from the league arrived to the Broncos Tuesday.

Jackson, who was signed by the Broncos to a three-year, $33 million deal last March after his first nine seasons in Houston, waived his right to appeal the suspension, which will cost him two weeks' worth of his $3 million base salary for the season -- or $352,941.

Jackson issued an apology Tuesday on Twitter.

I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates & fans. I understand the severity in my lapse of judgement and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct. — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) December 17, 2019

Jackson has started 12 games this season and is fourth on the team in tackles with 71. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Broncos' Week 14 win over the Texans.

In that game against his former team, Jackson finished with 11 tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown.