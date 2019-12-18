THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Jared Goff said Tuesday that his right thumb felt "a little stiff" because of a bruise, but the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback expressed confidence he will be ready to play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'll be good in a day or two," Goff said.

The Rams (8-6) are in a must-win situation Saturday as they chase the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) for the final wild card spot. To earn a third consecutive playoff berth, the Rams must win on the road against the 49ers and at home versus the Arizona Cardinals plus the Vikings must lose at home to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Goff injured his throwing-hand thumb late in the first half of last Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys when his hand hit the helmet of left tackle Andrew Whitworth on a pass that Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee intercepted.

Goff remained in the game and finished 33-of-51 for 284 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he did not expect Goff to be limited against the 49ers.

"He'll be able to do everything," McVay said. "Fortunately, it's like one of those deals where you get it banged and it's like anything else -- probably scares you more than anything at first because it is such an irritating thing when you're trying to grip the ball."

Goff wore a compression sleeve through part of the day on Tuesday, as the Rams did not practice, but instead held two walk-throughs.

The fourth-year quarterback did not appear on the team's official injury report. McVay said if the team had practiced, Goff would have been a full participant.

Goff is expected to throw at practice Wednesday.

"I should be just fine," said Goff, who has passed for 3,996 yards and 17 touchdowns with 15 interceptions this season.