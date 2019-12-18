NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve on Wednesday and signed his replacement, Greg Joseph, from the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

Succop started training camp on IR due to a knee injury. He was activated in Week 9 against the Panthers and but was unable to convert any of his three field goal attempts in that game and has made just 17% of his attempts (1-for-6) since his return, far below his 82% career average.

Although it was clear that Succop wasn't fully healthy, he refused to use injuries as an excuse.

"I am out here battling," Succop said Sunday after the Titans' 24-21 loss, in which Houston blocked his 45-yard field goal attempt. "I am doing everything that I can. Unfortunately, it just hasn't been as good as it needs to, obviously."

The Titans have a 44.4% field goal percentage this season, which is 22.3 percentage points worse than the next-worst team, the Jets. Joseph joins Succop, Cairo Santos and Cody Parkey as Titans kickers this season. Tennessee also released kickoff specialist Ryan Santoso on Tuesday.

Joseph was good on 85% (17-of-20) of his field goal attempts with the Cleveland Browns last season. He also had 47 touchbacks.