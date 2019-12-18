Ed Werder reports on the shoulder injury that has limited Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in practice this week. (1:38)

FRISCO, Texas -- Quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a right shoulder injury Sunday, was limited in practice as the Dallas Cowboys began their preparation for a crucial NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, running back Ezekiel Elliott said Prescott had a sprained AC joint, and coach Jason Garrett said Prescott underwent an MRI after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams and "everything seems to be OK."

"He just banged it up and it's hard for him to function right now," Garrett said, "so [I] don't want him throwing much in practice today."

Prescott took part in stretching during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, but he did not do jumping jacks and he did not throw a pass.

He suffered the injury on a first-quarter run in which he was tackled by Rams linebacker Clay Matthews. Prescott did not miss a snap but reported soreness after the game. He is also dealing with an injury to his right index finger and a sprained left wrist.

Prescott, 26, has not missed a game in his career, and Garrett said he could not remember a time when the quarterback was even limited in a practice.

"He's as tough as they come," Garrett said. "His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I've been around, and that's just what he's all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anybody."

The feeling inside the Cowboys' locker room is that Prescott will play.

"Knowing Dak, you'd have to kill him to get him off the field," Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said.

Said Elliott, "I think he's just resting up by making sure that thing is right as it can be by game time. I've dealt with some AC joints, and they're tough. I couldn't imagine having to throw with it. But I know Dak. I know his toughness. I know he'll play."

Prescott's backup, Cooper Rush, has played five snaps this season and has attempted just three passes in three seasons.

"You just go in there and do your job," Rush said. "That's the job of the backup. You don't have to rewrite the offense. We have a lot of good players. Just stay with the system, trust your coaches and you'll be fine."

Rush took more snaps with the first team during Wednesday's practice than he has all season. In a typical week, he gets one series of work with the starters in a Friday practice and runs the scout team the rest of the time.

"I think if Dak's out there and playing, he's going to be playing at the top level that he can play at," Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick said. "And if he's not, Cooper Rush is a heckuva quarterback and we have full trust in him. ... As far as I'm concerned, our game plan doesn't change."

Garrett said he was not worried about the injuries piling up on Prescott.

"He's a pretty tough individual," Garrett said. "He'll be ready to go."

Prescott was not be the only offensive starter limited in practice. Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith has an infection in his right eye that could keep him out. Smith has battled through back, elbow and Achilles tendon injuries during the season but, like Prescott, should be ready to play Sunday.

Smith wasn't present during Wednesday's portion of practice that was open to the media.