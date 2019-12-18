Domonique Foxworth expresses his disappointment that Dak Prescott was not selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster, whereas Aaron Rodgers was. (1:14)

FRISCO, Texas -- Quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a right shoulder injury Sunday, will be limited as the Dallas Cowboys begin their preparation for a crucial NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Jason Garrett on Wednesday said Prescott had an MRI after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams and "everything seems to be OK."

"He just banged it up and it's hard for him to function right now," Garrett said, "so [I] don't want him throwing much in practice today."

Prescott took part in stretching during Wednesday's portion of practice that was open to the media, but he did not do jumping jacks and he did not throw a pass.

He suffered the injury on a first-quarter run in which he was tackled by Rams linebacker Clay Matthews. Prescott did not miss a snap but reported soreness after the game. He is also dealing with an injury to his right index finger and a sprained left wrist.

Prescott has not missed a game in his career, and Garrett could not remember a time where the quarterback was even limited in a practice.

"He's as tough as they come," Garrett said. "His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I've been around, and that's just what he's all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anybody."

Prescott's backup, Cooper Rush, has seen only mop-up duty this season and has not thrown a pass in a game. Typically, he gets only a series of work on a Friday practice, but he will get more on Wednesday.

Normal Wednesday practices focus on the running game in first- and second-down situations, so there is not as much throwing as there is later in the week.

Garrett was not worried about the injuries piling up on Prescott.

"He's a pretty tough individual," Garrett said. "He'll be ready to go."

Prescott will not be the only offensive starter limited in practice. Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith has an infection in his right eye that could keep him out. Smith has battled through back, elbow and Achilles injuries during the season but, like Prescott, should be ready to play Sunday.

Smith wasn't present during Wednesday's portion of practice that was open to the media.