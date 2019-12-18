Ryan Clark and Domonique Foxworth agree that Lamar Jackson is having one of the greatest seasons we've ever seen from an NFL quarterback. (0:45)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson shot down any suggestion that the Baltimore Ravens won't win the Super Bowl.

Given how successful this year has been for the NFL Most Valuable Player front-runner, he was asked Wednesday whether he would consider this season a disappointment if the Ravens didn't hoist up the Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm not even going to put that in my head what you just said," an animated Jackson said. "That's the biggest goal. That's what everyone is playing the game for. Everyone wants to get to the Big Dance. We're having such a great year. That's what we got to get to. No ifs, ands or buts about it. I'm not going to put anything else in my mind about not going."

Jackson has led the Ravens (12-2) to the best record in the NFL and within one win of clinching the top seed in the AFC. He was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday night and won his fifth AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, which ties an NFL single-season record.

After not letting all the doubts about his game affect him entering the season, Jackson said he won't let the accolades do the same.

"I try to block out all the noise, whether it's positive or negative," Jackson said. "I don't try to get caught up into it, just I like I did at the beginning of the season. People hopping on my bandwagon now, but we all knew what we had with ourselves in the building."

The increased popularity has increased the demand for Jackson's apparel.

Fans can't get Jackson's No. 8 jersey from the Ravens' official team store delivered in time for Christmas. The only sizes that can be pre-ordered right now are 2XL and up.

The Ravens have already re-ordered shipments of several hundred Jackson jerseys three times, according to the website.

"It's the highest demand for any single Ravens player that I've ever seen -- and I've done this for the Ravens for 11 years," Ravens senior director of retail Chris Inouye told the team's website.

Every single item on Jackson's own clothing line website, Era 8 Apparel, is sold out. A new hooded sweatshirt was made available at noon Monday and every one was gone by the end of the day.

"I have to restock," Jackson said. "Every time I put the stuff out, it's sold out. Then I see the fans [and they say] 'As soon as you put it up, it was gone.' I love the support. I really love the support. But I'm going to restock it as soon as I can."