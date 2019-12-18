CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said the potential use of the franchise tag signals a lack of trust.

On Wednesday, Green was asked by local reporters about his future with Cincinnati once his four-year, $60 million deal expires at the end of this season. The injured 31-year-old said he understands the franchise tag and its projected value of $18 million in 2020.

"But that also shows that they're not committed, and in that circumstance," Green said, "I have to protect myself."

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has missed all 14 games in 2019 after tearing multiple ligaments in his left ankle. Green confirmed Wednesday that the best decision for him is to skip the Bengals' final two games while recovering.

If the Bengals decide to apply the franchise tag to Green, the two sides will have until July to reach a long-term agreement before the tag turns into a one-year deal. Green said that if Cincinnati uses the tag, he will not participate in offseason workouts.

"I understand the business part of this," Green said. "I understand if they franchise tag me, I can't put myself in that situation to be there."

Green said he wants to remain in Cincinnati, but he is mindful that nobody is irreplaceable. He referenced the Indianapolis Colts' decision to release quarterback Peyton Manning in 2012.

"[The Bengals] can franchise me and I can be here for another year, or we get a deal done, or we don't get a deal done," Green said. "I'm prepared for anything."