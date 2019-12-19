Ezekiel Elliott says despite Dak Prescott's shoulder injury, he will be playing on Sunday against the Eagles. (1:03)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles likely without taking any meaningful snaps in practice during the week because of his sprained right shoulder, according to a source.

Prescott was limited at a practice for the first time in his career on Wednesday. He did not take a snap and will likely also be listed as limited over the next two days, with the club looking to be cautious with his health heading into a de facto NFC East championship game against the Eagles.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Thursday that he does not expect Prescott to throw much on Thursday either. Garrett said Prescott is progressing well, but that the Cowboys want to be cautious and rest his shoulder.

With a win, the Cowboys would clinch the division for the second straight year and third time in Prescott's four seasons as a starter. With a loss, they would need to win their season finale against the Washington Redskins and hope the Eagles lose to the New York Giants.

Prescott suffered the injury in the first quarter of last week's win against the Los Angeles Rams on a 7-yard run in which linebacker Clay Matthews landed on the quarterback. Prescott did not miss a snap, but he attempted a season-low 23 passes and tied his season low with 212 yards. The Cowboys, however, ran for 263 yards, with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard going for more than 100 yards each, so Prescott was not needed to throw much.

Prescott underwent an MRI after the win, and Garrett said, "Everything seems to be OK." Elliott added that Prescott had a sprained AC joint. Prescott is also dealing with an injury to his right index finger as well as an issue with his left wrist.

"Knowing Dak, you'd have to kill him to get him off the field," Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said.

Said Elliott, "I think he's just resting up by making sure that thing is right as it can be by game time. I've dealt with some AC joints and they're tough. I couldn't imagine having to throw with it. But I know Dak. I know his toughness. I know he'll play."

If Prescott suffers a setback before or during the game, the Cowboys would turn to backup Cooper Rush, who has played five snaps this season and has thrown three passes in his career.