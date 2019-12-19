Bill Cowher describes what aspects of the NFL he misses since leaving the Steelers. (0:48)

Cowher misses the competition and the fans (0:48)

Super Bowl winners, founding members of the NFL, some of the most important figures in league and team building as well as some of the most decorated players in league history highlight the 38 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial Class.

The finalists were announced Thursday and the Centennial Class will be chosen as part of the NFL's 100th anniversary. The 38 finalists will now be trimmed to 15 -- 10 seniors players, three contributors and two coaches -- on Jan. 8 in Canton, Ohio, by a panel of Hall of Famers, coaches, former league executives, members of the Hall of Fame's board of selectors and league historians.

The panel includes Bill Polian, John Madden, Bill Belichick, Ron Wolf, Gil Brandt and Dick LeBeau as well as several longtime members of the Hall of Fame's board of selectors.

The 15 chosen Jan. 8 will comprise the Centennial Class. The Centennial Class will be formally enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Sept. 16-19, as part of the 100th-anniversary celebration. That is all in addition to the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 that will be chosen and announced the day before Super Bowl LIV in Miami, and those five modern-era selections will be enshrined in August.

The finalists for the Centennial Class are:

Coaches (two will be chosen for Centennial Class):

Cowher (Steelers, '05), Flores (two with Raiders, '80 and '83), Holmgren (Packers, '96), Johnson (two with Cowboys, '92 and '93) and Vermeil (Rams, '99) all won Super Bowls.

Contributors (three will be chosen for Centennial Class):

K.S. "Bud" Adams, owner of Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans until 2013

Ralph Hay, a founder of the league

Frank "Bucko'' Kilroy, a scout and executive with four franchises

Art McNally, an official and head of officiating for the NFL

Art Modell, owner of Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens until 2011

Clint Murchison, founder and owner of Cowboys until 1983

Steve Sabol, administrator and president of NFL Films until 2012

Seymour Siwoff, owner and president of the Elias Sports Bureau

Paul Tagliabue, NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006

George Young, executive for the league and three teams

Seniors (10 will be chosen for the Centennial Class):

Cliff Branch, WR (Raiders 1972-85)

Harold Carmichael, WR (Eagles 1971-83; Cowboys '84)

Jim Covert, OL (Chicago Bears 1982-90)

Roger Craig, RB (San Francisco 49ers 1983-90; Raiders '91; Minnesota Vikings '92-93)

Bobby Dillon, DB (Packers 1952-59)

LaVern Dilweg, WR (Milwaukee Badgers 1926; Packers '27-34)

Ox Emerson, OL (Portsmouth Spartans 1931-33; Lions '34-37; Brooklyn Dodgers '38)

Randy Gradishar, LB (Broncos 1974-'83)

Cliff Harris, DB (Cowboys 1970-'79)

Winston Hill, OL (New York Jets 1963-76; Los Angeles Rams '77)

Cecil Isbell, RB and DB (Packers 1938-42)

Alex Karras, DT (Lions 1958-70)

Verne Lewellen, RB (Packers 1924-27 and '28-32); New York Yankees ('27)

Tommy Nobis, LB (Falcons 1966-76)

Drew Pearson, WR (Cowboys 1973-83)

Donnie Shell, DB (Steelers 1974-87)

Duke Slater, OL (Badgers 1922; Rock Island Independents '22-25; Chicago Cardinals '26-31)

Mac Speedie, WR (Browns 1946-52)

Ed Sprinkle, LB and DL (Bears 1944-55)

Al Wistert, OL (Eagles 1943-51)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.