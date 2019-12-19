Will Grier says he's "extremely excited to play in a real game for the first time since his senior year at West Virginia. His anticipation for his first NFL start for the hometown Carolina Panthers team he grew up a fan of is similar to what it was when h (0:17)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Quarterback Will Grier, who grew up sitting in the stands at Bank of America Stadium as a fan of the Carolina Panthers, on Sunday at Indianapolis has the pressure of making his first NFL start for his hometown team.

The third-round pick out of West Virginia replaces Kyle Allen, who has lost six straight games after winning his first four starts and five of his first six. Allen became starter after Cam Newton was shut down with a Lisfranc injury.

Grier, 24, admitted there's "a little bit'' of pressure playing for the team he once cheered on, but where he makes his first start isn't as important as getting that first start.

"It's one of those things as a quarterback you block out,'' Grier said on Thursday after interim coach Perry Fewell confirmed he was the starter. "But I can totally see the validation in [the decision to start on the road].

"I'm extremely excited to get that game experience. I'm excited to actually play in a real game.''

Fewell, who grew up in nearby Gaston County, began putting a plan together to get playing time for Grier after coach Ron Rivera was fired three weeks ago.

He and offensive coordinator Scott Turner targeted the game against the Colts, in part because it's a road game and Grier wouldn't feel the pressure to perform in front of a hometown crowd.

"Sometimes it's easier to play on the road,'' Turner said. "It's kind of that 'us against the world' mentality. He can just go play, not worry about it.''

Grier grew up playing at Davidson Day for his dad, Chad, who plans to be in Indianapolis on Sunday. He still considers his brothers -- social media and YouTube stars Nash and Hayes -- to be more famous than him.

"My family has been really cool about not being a distraction, but just really being supportive,'' Grier said. "This is my job. I come in here and focus and try to win games for the Panthers. When it comes down to it, that's being a professional, being able to do your job at the highest level.''

Grier was a local legend growing up. In a high school playoff game, he threw for a national record 837 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"If he throws for 800 on Sunday, we should build him a statue,'' Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen said with a laugh. "I'll go on record. I'll build him a statue if he throws for 800 on Sunday.''

Grier's not promising 800 yards against the Colts.

"An incredible experience,'' Grier recalled of the 104-80 victory against Harrells Christian Academy in 2012. "I don't know if I could ever do that again. That was an outlier for sure.

"I don't think I'll get quite that much on Sunday. Whatever we can do to win the game is good enough for me.''