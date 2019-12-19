METAIRIE, La. -- Not only is Michael Thomas about to wipe guys such as Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss out of the NFL record books. But he's also making a run at Santa Claus.

Thomas surprised his New Orleans Saints teammates on Wednesday by giving every player on the team a pair of the coveted Air Jordan 11 Retro Breds that were released last week.

So @CantGuardMike gifted every teammate a pair of Air Jordan 11 "Bred" for Christmas! 🎅



Check out some of their reactions 🔥



(Wait till @TedGinnJr_19 at the end 🤣)#Saints pic.twitter.com/OTLJ5cNVBI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 19, 2019

The reaction from players shows how special Thomas' gesture was -- and how special Jordan still is. Veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. said he had just ordered a pair.

"He made a lot of guys' Christmas," Ginn said. "It's special because of who he is -- you know, having the hype, just everything around him, for him to still be able to think about his teammates. Not just the receivers, not just the offense, but for him to think about his whole team just tells you how much he's invested into this program.

"There's nothing fake about it or 'I'm trying to make a name for myself.' It was all real, genuine love. And I think everybody in this room enjoyed coming in to them boxes."

Thomas, who is a Jordan Brand endorser, gifted everyone on the team a pair of Beats ear buds earlier this year after he signed his record-breaking, five-year contract extension worth more than $19 million per year.

"He didn't have to do that. But that just shows how genuine he is," second-year undrafted defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth said. "It's a real brotherhood around here. It's a true family. That's the type of guys we have on this team. I'm real appreciative of it."

Thomas is 10 catches shy of Harrison's NFL record of 143 catches in a season, set in 2002, and he already has more catches than any other receiver through the first four seasons of a career (454, which are 54 more than that of Jarvis Landry in second place).

Thomas needs 58 yards to pass Moss for the most receiving yards by a player in his first four seasons (5,396).