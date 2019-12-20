ESPN 100 center Hunter Dickinson announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday, giving first-year head coach Juwan Howard his third top-100 prospect in the 2020 class.

Dickinson chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Florida State and Duke. He took official visits to all four schools in the fall but decided against signing in November. Michigan was the perceived favorite for most of the past few months, but Duke offered Dickinson in October and immediately brought him on campus for an official visit. When the Blue Devils landed Mark Williams in late October, however, momentum swung back toward the Wolverines.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center from DeMatha Catholic High School (Maryland), is ranked No. 35 in the ESPN 100 for 2020. He's the No. 6 center in the country.

Playing for the Team Takeover program on the Nike EYBL circuit, Dickinson averaged 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds last spring and summer. He's a skilled passer, dishing out 2.6 assists per game, and protected the rim at the other end, blocking 1.8 shots per game.

Dickinson is the third member of Howard's first full recruiting class at Michigan, joining five-star power forward Isaiah Todd and four-star shooting guard Zeb Jackson. Todd didn't sign his letter of intent in the fall, and he could elect to explore the professional route next spring. The top name remaining on the Wolverines' board is five-star guard Josh Christopher.