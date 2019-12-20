The Dallas Cowboys are not listing quarterback Dak Prescott on their final injury report Friday despite him being limited all week with a shoulder injury.

That means Prescott is set to play in Sunday's key NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott had declared his availability earlier in the week, saying Thursday "I'll be good to go" against the Eagles.

He had been limited at practice for the first time in his career Wednesday. He also didn't throw Thursday but was seen making light throws with little velocity during the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media.

For the Eagles, offensive tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled out with an ankle injury and will miss his second game of the season.

With a win, the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East for the second straight year and third time in Prescott's four seasons as a starter. With a loss, they would need to win their season finale against the Washington Redskins and hope the Eagles lose to the New York Giants.

Prescott suffered the injury in the first quarter of last week's win against the Los Angeles Rams on a 7-yard run in which linebacker Clay Matthews landed on the quarterback. Prescott did not miss a snap but attempted a season-low 23 passes and tied his season low with 212 yards.

He said Thursday it is unlikely that he will wear any added protection for his shoulder because he doesn't want it to hinder his throwing motion, and he was not sure if he would need any painkilling injection before the game.

