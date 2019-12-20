Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended without pay for the team's next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.

The suspension begins immediately and will include the final two games of the regular season and any playoff games for which Woods is eligible to participate.

Woods, the backup to starter Jarran Reed on the ride side, has played in 12 games this season and has 16 tackles and a sack this season.

The Seahawks (11-3) have already clinched a playoff spot, but they need a victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to ensure the possibility that they can play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 with the NFC West title -- and likely No. 1 overall seed -- in the balance.