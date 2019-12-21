Bradley Roby's pick-six gives Houston Texans quick lead

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Houston Texans have a chance to clinch the AFC South with a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, and they got off to a good start, thanks to their defense.
On the second play of the game, Texans cornerback Bradley Roby intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston's pass and returned it for a touchdown. On second-and-10 from the Tampa 17-yard line, Winston's pass was intended for wide receiver Justin Watson. Roby jumped in front of Watson and ran untouched up the sideline.
This is Winston' third straight game with an opening drive interception, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He has thrown six interceptions on opening drives this season, which is three times as many as any other quarterback. Roby, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason, now has two interceptions this season.