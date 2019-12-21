EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will go into their NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night without running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook was ruled out Saturday after not practicing during the week. The running back sustained a left shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Chargers and was listed on the injury report with a chest injury. He was already playing through a different chest injury on the right side of his upper body.

The Vikings also listed backup running back Alexander Mattison as questionable. The rookie was sidelined from practice Thursday and Friday, but he was able to get some work in Saturday.

Mattison told reporters that he is dealing with a right ankle sprain sustained during the fourth quarter of Minnesota's Week 14 win over Detroit.

If Mattison is unable to go or is limited, the Vikings are expected to turn to running back Mike Boone, who rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns after Cook left in the third quarter of last Sunday's game.