TAMPA, Fla. -- Wide receiver Will Fuller V will not return to the Houston Texans' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Fuller injured his groin in the first half against the Buccaneers and was announced as questionable to return. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game to start the third quarter.

Fuller has missed significant time in his NFL career due to injuries. In his first three NFL seasons, he played in only 31 games. He also injured his hamstring in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts and missed the team's next four games. He played in Week 13 against the New England Patriots and then missed the following week with a hamstring injury.

Before he left the game on Saturday against the Buccaneers, Fuller had two catches for 11 yards. This season, he has 49 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns, with all his scores coming in a 14-catch, 217-yard Week 5 outburst.

Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is inactive, so DeAndre Carter is now the Texans' third receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills.