Clayton Beathard, the 22-year-old brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and grandson of Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard, was fatally stabbed during a fight early Saturday morning in Nashville, police said.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Beathard and another man, identified as Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed during an altercation that began at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday outside of the Dogwood Bar & Grill.

Both men were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the stabbing, where they were pronounced dead. Another 21-year-old man was also stabbed during the incident and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

In a statement, the Nashville Police Department said the stabbings "appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside."

Detectives in the Midtown Hills Precinct of Nashville released a photo of a man being sought for questioning in the stabbings from outside the bar and are seeking the public's help in identifying him.

Clayton Beathard just completed his junior season playing quarterback at Long Island University, appearing in seven games. He is the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard. Brother Tucker Beathard is also a country music songwriter and singer.

C.J. Beathard, who has served as the Niners' third-string quarterback and been inactive for all 14 games this season, headed back to Nashville to be with family after receiving the news and will be inactive for Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a team spokesman.

"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton," the team said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."