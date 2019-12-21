The Seattle Seahawks could be without as many as five starters in addition to two suspended rotational players for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team on Saturday ruled out left tackle Duane Brown after initially listing him as questionable because of biceps and knee injuries that kept him out of all three practices this week.

George Fant, who started as a rookie in 2016 and now plays regularly as an extra tackle in heavy packages, will likely start in Brown's absence.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) and safety Quandre Diggs (high ankle sprain) are listed as doubtful, while two more starters -- cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) -- are questionable.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) "looks fine," Pete Carroll said Friday.

Ezekiel Ansah, Clowney, Kendricks and Griffin did not play last week against Carolina, and Wagner and Diggs were injured against the Panthers.

Carroll said the game against the Panthers had a preseason feel to it because of all the young players who had to step in.

Sunday's game against the Cardinals could be similar.

The Seahawks on Friday lost defensive tackle Al Woods to a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Four days earlier, wide receiver Josh Gordon was indefinitely suspended.

Seattle, which has already secured a playoff berth, hosts the Cardinals on Sunday and then the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 in what could be a de facto NFC West championship game. By winning both, the Seahawks would be no worse than the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Clowney, Diggs and Brown did not participate in practices this week. While still dealing with the lingering core-muscle injury, Clowney has recovered from the illness that prevented him from traveling with the team to Charlotte, Carroll said.

Kendricks, who has missed the past two games, was limited Friday. Griffin, who missed the Carolina game, did not practice Friday. They will be game-time decisions, Carroll said.

Wagner, who sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter against Carolina, was listed as a full participant Friday. He had no game designation, meaning he's considered healthy enough to play. Ansah (neck) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) will also return Sunday, Carroll said.