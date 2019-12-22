As the Chargers get ready for their final home game of the season Sunday, they are hoping they won't have a repeat of what occurred during last weekend's loss in Los Angeles to the Vikings.

For the first time this season, the Chargers had to use a silent count in their home stadium because there were so many Vikings fans in attendance, sources told ESPN.

The Chargers nearly had to resort to that tactic earlier this season, when they hosted the Steelers in a game in which there seemed to be more fans from Pittsburgh than Los Angeles in attendance. The Chargers' offense ultimately didn't use a silent count that week.

The concern, according to sources, is that the Chargers could be in a similar situation Sunday when they host the Raiders (6-8), who have a strong following in the Los Angeles area. If the Raiders were still competing for a playoff spot, the Chargers (5-9) might be forced to feel like outsiders again.

Although Oakland has been eliminated from postseason contention, the Chargers could face another tough battle at home. It is symptomatic of what has been a difficult move to the Los Angeles market. One source who tracks the team said this week, "L.A. is not a Chargers town."