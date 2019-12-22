Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich expect Drew Brees and the Saints to take care of the Titans on Sunday. (1:13)

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans officially downgraded Henry to questionable on Saturday after not listing him on their original injury report Friday. Henry did not practice Thursday but was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

Henry, the NFL's second-leading rusher, did not practice at all in Week 15 because of the hamstring injury but had 21 carries for 86 yards last Sunday in Tennessee's loss to the Houston Texans. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has rushed for 1,329 yards this season, trailing only Cleveland's Nick Chubb (1,408) for the league lead.

Henry's absence is significant for the Titans (8-6), who are battling the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) for the AFC's final playoff berth and host a Saints team that boasts the NFL's fourth-best run defense.

Without Henry, veteran running back Dion Lewis figures to see an increased role for the Titans. The only other running backs on Tennessee's active roster are undrafted rookie Khari Blasingame, who has not had a single carry this season, and Dalyn Dawkins, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.