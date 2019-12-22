Matthew Berry believes Dion Lewis will be productive in Derrick Henry's absence and is worth a start in fantasy. (1:22)

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury.

Henry is expected to return for next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tennessee will be vying for a playoff spot next Sunday, no matter what happens in Week 16 against the Saints.

The Titans officially downgraded Henry to questionable on Saturday after not listing him on their original injury report Friday. Henry did not practice Thursday but was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

Henry, the NFL's second-leading rusher, did not practice at all in Week 15 because of the hamstring injury but had 21 carries for 86 yards last Sunday in Tennessee's loss to the Houston Texans. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has rushed for 1,329 yards this season, trailing only Cleveland's Nick Chubb (1,408) for the league lead.

Henry's absence is significant for the Titans (8-6), who are battling the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) for the AFC's final playoff berth and host a Saints team that boasts the NFL's fourth-best run defense.

Without Henry, veteran running back Dion Lewis figures to see an increased role for the Titans. The only other running backs on Tennessee's active roster are undrafted rookie Khari Blasingame, who has not had a single carry this season, and Dalyn Dawkins, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.