          Week 16 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

          11:51 AM ET
          It's the penultimate week of the 2019 NFL season, and while there's much to be determined on the field on Sunday, there's also the matter of who had the best pregame look.

          From a Colts linebacker yearning for a special sandwich this holiday season, to Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III getting decked out from head to toe, here's the best of Sunday morning:

          The Browns are on the Ravens' naughty list this year, as Cleveland was responsible for one of Baltimore's two losses in 14 games thus far. But Griffin is feeling awfully festive in this getup:

          Speaking of the Browns, punter Jamie Gillan -- aka the Scottish Hammer -- makes an epic entrance with a beautiful mane and kilt:

          Even the Browns' mascots have gotten into the holiday spirit:

          But all of it may pale in comparison to Odell Beckham Jr.'s pregame cleats, inspired by the original heel of the Christmas season:

          How @obj stole the cleat game spotlight 🎄

          It's the Colts' final home game of the season, and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has narrowed down his wish list to one item:

          It's start No. 1 for Panthers rookie QB Will Grier, and he's looking like the most stylish lumberjack in all of the woods with this look today:

          He won't be wearing these during the game, but Cameron Jordan is paying homage to the great Jack Skellington with his pregame cleats:

          The sweater game is strong with these two:

          Kenjon Barner shows off his love for modern holiday classic "Elf" with festive socks:

          Well, this is certainly a captivating choice of color combination for Le'Veon Bell as the Jets get ready to take on his former Steelers teammates:

