Giants RB Saquon Barkley burns Redskins with 67-yard TD run

LANDOVER, Md. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took a handoff on the second play of the Giants' second drive and hit a hole on the right side between tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Kaden Smith. That left Barkley with room to run and a one-on-one matchup with safety Montae Nicholson.

Advantage, Barkley.

You knew he was going to do it ...#GiantsPride | #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/APam4jSTWj — New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2019

He ran through Nicholson's tackle attempt and raced down the right sideline, diving over the goal line for the score. It was Barkley's second touchdown run of 40-plus yards this season after a league-leading seven last season.

It was the third 60-plus-yard run of his career, tying Tiki Barber for most in Giants history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Barkley gained 53 yards after contact on his rushing touchdown. He and Derrick Henry are the only players with multiple rushing TDs of 50-plus yards after contact over the past two seasons. Each player has two.

Barkley later scored on a 33-yard pass from Daniel Jones. It was Barkley's 22nd career TD, passing Bill Paschal for second-most by a Giants player through his first two seasons, trailing only Odell Beckham Jr. (25).