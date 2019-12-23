        <
          Seahawks change momentum with blocked field goal against Cardinals

          7:05 PM ET
          • Brady HendersonESPN

          SEATTLE -- Trailing 20-7 after two-plus disastrous quarters, the Seattle Seahawks badly needed a big play to get them back in their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

          Rasheem Green gave them one.

          The second-year defensive end blocked a field goal -- his second in three weeks -- and rookie safety Marquise Blair returned it 46 yards to Arizona's 16. Seattle settled for a field goal after a three-and-out that included a pair of runs that each lost 3 yards.

          Both runs were by rookie Travis Homer, the Seahawks' only healthy tailback after they lost Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) to injuries Sunday.

