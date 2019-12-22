Dolphins 315-pounder Christian Wilkins opens scoring

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- What better way to start Week 16 than with a big-man offensive touchdown for the Miami Dolphins.

Christian Wilkins, a 315-pound rookie defensive lineman who considers his playing alter ego to be a white Power Ranger, morphed into a receiver on Sunday.

Wilkins caught the game's first touchdown off a play-action pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick on second-and-goal in the first quarter. After bringing in the catch with one hand, he fumbled it inside the 1-yard line while getting hit by a Bengals defender, then recovered it for a touchdown. It was officially ruled a touchdown catch for Wilkins and touchdown pass for Fitzpatrick (for you fantasy football fans).

This isn't a new experience for Wilkins, who had three offensive touchdowns at Clemson. He's just the second defensive player to catch a touchdown pass this season (Vita Vea, Bucs, was the first).

Wilkins, who nearly destroyed commissioner Roger Goodell with a flying hip bump on draft night, leaped into several offensive teammates who helped him celebrate after the touchdown. Predictably, no one seemed eager to lift Wilkins the way they would a running back after a touchdown.