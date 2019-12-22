EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Less than a month after he was replaced by Devlin Hodges, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph took over for his former backup trailing 10-0 in the second quarter against the Jets on Sunday.

Hodges threw two interceptions in the first three drives, including one in the end zone that forced coach Mike Tomlin's hand in pulling his undrafted rookie.

With Hodges' second pick, Steelers quarterbacks now have four interceptions on throws into the end zone this season, tied with the Chargers for most in the league. Hodges is responsible for three of those picks in the past two games.

Hodges' afternoon got off to a rocky start when he was intercepted by linebacker Tarell Basham on third-and-10 as he targeted Vance McDonald over the middle. Hodges' throw into triple coverage wasn't high enough, and Basham jumped up to pick it off underneath.

The Steelers went three-and-out on the next drive, during which Hodges was sacked for a 5-yard loss.

The Samford product opened up his third drive with a convincing 18-yard pass to tight end Nick Vannett. Aided by a 12-yard run by James Conner and a horse collar penalty against the Jets, the Steelers reached the red zone for the first time. Instead of scoring, though, Hodges lofted a floater into a crowded end zone, and free safety Marcus Maye came down with it.

Rudolph began warming up on the sideline soon after, practicing taking snaps from center Maurkice Pouncey.

Rudolph initially took over for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. Rudolph started eight of the next nine games, missing a Week 6 game against the Chargers with a concussion. He struggled in the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Browns, throwing four picks. The next week against Cincinnati, he threw an interception in the first half and was pulled just a series into the second in favor of Hodges.

Hodges gave the team an immediate spark in that game, hitting James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown on his first drive. After that, Tomlin decided to stick with the young quarterback because he did not "kill us." But with five interceptions over his last eight Pittsburgh drives -- and three others that were three-and-outs in that stretch -- Hodges killed his team and his own chances at remaining the Steelers' quarterback. Since taking over for Roethlisberger, Rudolph has thrown 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions.