Lamar Jackson avoids pressure in the pocket and slings it to Mark Andrews, who hauls in the amazing touchdown catch. (0:15)

CLEVELAND -- Lamar Jackson set a Baltimore Ravens record for touchdown passes while lifting the franchise to new heights in the regular season on Sunday.

Jackson carried the Ravens to their first No. 1 seed in their 24-year existence, throwing three touchdown passes in a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. It was day of celebration for Jackson, who broke Vinny Testaverde's single-season team record for touchdown passes with his 34th late in the first half.

The Ravens (13-2) had been one of three AFC teams not to earn the No. 1 seed (the seeding system was instituted in 1975). The only AFC teams not capture the top seed are the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

Top seeds have dominated the NFL postseason recently. A No. 1 seed has won the Super Bowl in five of the past six seasons: the Seattle Seahawks (2013), New England Patriots (2014 and 2016), Denver Broncos (2015) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017).

The Ravens left FirstEnergy Stadium with some concern. Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram limped off the field early in the fourth quarter with a calf injury and did not return.

This could represent the last time Jackson and other select players like Ingram, safety Earl Thomas and guard Marshal Yanda play until Jan. 11 or 12. Baltimore finishes the regular season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then enjoys the third first-round bye in team history.

In avenging their last loss of the season, the Ravens extended their winning streak to 11 games since that 40-25 defeat to the Browns on Sept. 29. The Ravens matched the team record for most victories in a single regular season with 13 and also set a new regular-season franchise mark with their seventh road win.

The highest seed the Ravens have ever previously achieved was No. 2, which occurred in 2006 and 2011. This marks Baltimore's first first-round bye since 2011.

Jackson set his latest record with a late flurry in the first half. After struggling in his first four drives, he established the new milestone with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with 1 minute, 18 seconds in the second quarter. He then connected on two more touchdown touchdown passes -- 14 yards to Andrews and a 12-yarder to Ingram -- for his NFL-best eighth game with three or more touchdown passes.

Jackson surpassed Testaverde, who threw 33 touchdown passes in the franchise's inaugural 1996 season. Coincidentally, Jackson recently became the Ravens' first Pro Bowl quarterback since Testaverde, ending the second-longest current drought by one team (the Miami Dolphins have the longest).

Entering Sunday as the NFL leader in touchdown passes, Jackson is the front-runner for NFL Most Valuable Player. Jackson's 36 touchdown passes are the most in a single season by a player before his 23rd birthday, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Jackson is the fifth quarterback all-time with 40 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in his first or second NFL season. He joins Patrick Mahomes (52 in 2018), Dan Marino (48 in 1984), Kurt Warner (42 in 1999) and Daunte Culpepper (40 in 2000).