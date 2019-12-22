Saints' Alvin Kamara breaks out of TD drought with 40-yard run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alvin Kamara ended his touchdown drought in a big way Sunday with a 40-yard run that gave the New Orleans Saints a 17-14 lead over the Tennessee Titans early in the third quarter.

Kamara had not scored a touchdown since Week 3 and had only two on the season. The 40-yard run was the third-longest of his career -- and his longest since Week 4 of last season.

Kamara had not quite looked like his usual dynamic self after missing two games with ankle and knee injuries in Weeks 7-8. But his TD run, combined with his downfield block on tight end Jared Cook's 61-yard TD catch in the second quarter, could help him break out at the right time.

It was Kamara's first touchdown with Drew Brees on the field this season. Kamara followed that up with a 1-yard TD run on the Saints' next possession.