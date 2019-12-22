INDIANAPOLIS -- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey broke one NFL record and put himself in position to tie an even bigger one during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

McCaffrey broke the record he set last year for the most catches by a running back in a season. His 15 catches gave him 109 for the year, two more than he had in 2018.

The 2017 first-round pick out of Stanford needs 67 yards receiving in the season finale against New Orleans to become the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

The other two to accomplish the feat were Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

McCaffrey had 119 yards receiving against Indy to go with 54 yards rushing for his 16th game with at least 50 yards in both categories. That tied him for the most by a player in his first four seasons, and McCaffrey is only in his third.

As for the 1,000/1,000 club, McCaffrey recently said the milestone would be nice, but it would be nicer if he did it while the Panthers were winning.

Carolina (5-10) has lost seven straight.