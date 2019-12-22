Cardinals' Kenyan Drake, Larry Fitzgerald score wild touchdowns against Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals' Kenyan Drake took a handoff from Kyler Murray out of shotgun, followed his blockers through the right side of the line, cut outside and took off for an 80-yard touchdown run.

Drake's 80-yard run is the longest rush allowed by the Seahawks since 2009, when Frank Gore had an 80-yard touchdown. It was the Cardinals' longest rush by the Cardinals since Andre Ellington had an 80-yard TD against the Falcons in 2013.

KENYAN DRAKE.



80 YARDS untouched to the end zone!



We have no words. pic.twitter.com/pizrpiYTXt — Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) December 22, 2019

The score continued Drake's touchdown tear, giving him five touchdowns in the last two weeks.

Then late in the second quarter, Larry Fitzgerald gave Arizona the lead with a 21-yard TD catch on a broken play. Murray scrambled to his left, away from pressure, all while surveying the field for something -- anything. Then Murray saw Fitzgerald and cut left, running parallel with the line of scrimmage. Fitzgerald began to block linebacker Bobby Wagner, but Wagner broke up field to pursue Murray, who tossed a pass to Fitzgerald sidearm. Fitzgerald then powered in a run to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

With the score, Fitzgerald becomes the sixth receiver in NFL history to reach 120 Receiving TDs.