Jason Sanders drills a 37-yard game-winning field goal in overtime, as the Dolphins beat the Bengals 38-35 in a thriller in Miami. (0:23)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Cincinnati Bengals officially hit rock bottom at Hard Rock Stadium. And many fans couldn't be more thrilled.

Cincinnati secured the worst record in the NFL this season and the top overall pick in the upcoming draft with a 35-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The defeat ensures the Bengals will have the top overall pick for the first time since 2003, regardless of what happens on the final week of the regular season.

Cincinnati was trending toward the ultimate prize for season-long futility long before the Week 16 trip to Miami. The Bengals lost their first 11 games, their worst start to a season since 1993. The drought ended in a 22-6 victory over the New York Jets, one of the contenders for the league's worst record.

The Dolphins and the Bengals were the last two teams to pick up a victory this season. But after Miami beat the Jets on Week 9 and the Indianapolis Colts on Week 10, Cincinnati's took the lead in the race to the bottom.

Entering Week 11, Cincinnati had 54.6 percent chance of landing the first pick in the 2020 draft, according to ESPN's FPI. Washington had the next-best odds at 19.5 percent.

With their performance on Sunday against the Dolphins, the Bengals eliminated the need for any more projections.

Miami scored touchdowns on their first two drives while Cincinnati's offense sputtered. The Bengals failed to pick up a first down on five of their seven drives in the first half. The Bengals couldn't score a touchdown on their only red zone possession of the first half and were 0-for-4 on third downs.

The Dolphins, who entered Sunday 29th in scoring offense at 17.2 points per game, had a 21-6 lead at halftime that proved to be insurmountable. Miami opened up a 35-12 lead in the fourth quarter that was enough to withstand a late push by the Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was 33-of-56 passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Dalton was benched earlier this season and had a 36.2 Total QBR for the season, the lowest of his career. Dalton's six-year, $96 million contract is set to expire after the 2020 season.

In his latest projection, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. Burrow, an Ohio native, threw for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns and won this year's Heisman Trophy.

The last time the Bengals selected first overall, they selected USC quarterback Carson Palmer after he won the Heisman in 2002. He was the Bengals' starter from 2004-10.