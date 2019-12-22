After Devlin Hodges turns the ball over on downs, Jets assistant coach Hines Ward gets a Gatorade bath from the players as the New York seals the win over Pittsburgh. (0:34)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- One former Pittsburgh Steelers star celebrated with a Gatorade shower, the other simply showered in the glow of victory.

The New York Jets' 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was special for offensive assistant Hines Ward and running back Le'Veon Bell, as well as some other former Steelers on the roster.

Ward, who helps coach the Jets' wide receivers, told his players all week that he wanted to be doused if they won. As the final seconds ticked away, wide receiver Braxton Berrios hoisted a bucket and gave him the traditional Gatorade shower.

"We talked about it before the game, that we wanted to make sure he got his W and he'd be a happy camper," coach Adam Gase said of Ward, a legendary Steelers wide receiver who played on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Ward, hired to a full-time position after a training camp internship, wasn't available to reporters after the game. On Friday, he said he wanted to beat his former team as badly as anyone in the Jets' organization.

"That was special to him," wide receiver Jamison Crowder said. "He mentioned that throughout the week in our wide receiver meetings. He wanted to beat those guys. He said he wanted to get it really bad. I know that win is special for him."

For Bell, too, especially after an acrimonious parting. A Steelers mainstay from 2013 to 2017, he sat out the 2018 season in a bitter contract dispute.

"The win felt great -- obviously, every win feels great -- but this one has a little extra to it," he said. "Playing against old teammates, guys who weren't able to hit me in practice, we had an opportunity to go at it today. It was fun.

"There was a little extra because I played with them."

Bell, who rushed for only 72 yards on 25 carries (a 2.9 average), created a stir on social media before the game when he showed up to the locker room wearing a bright gold sweatshirt and black pants -- Steelers colors.

He insisted he wasn't trolling his former team.

"I wasn't doing it to be petty or nothing," he said, smiling. "I thought it would draw a little attention. That's all it was."

Before and after the game, Bell chatted with former coach Mike Tomlin on the field. Bell described the conversation as pleasant. He said there was no animosity during the game between teammates.

"There wasn't any trash talking," he said. "Those guys were respecting me and I was respecting them."

This has been a disappointing year for Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in free agency, but he relished this win. So did former Steelers Steve McLendon and Kelvin Beachum.

"This is one of the most gratifying wins I've had in my career," Beachum said.